June 8 QPR Software Plc :

* Says to revise its full-year 2015 guidance

* Estimates that market remains weak over summer, but will improve gradually towards end of year

* Says company estimates its 2015 operating profit to amount to about 6-11% of net sales (2014: 11.5%), depending on realization of software license offers into deals during remaining part of 2015

* Estimates its net sales to grow this year compared to previous year (2014: 9.541 million euros), but profitability to remain lower than in previous year due to higher expense level

* Says previously, company estimated its net sales and operating profit in euros to increase in 2015, compared to 2014

