BRIEF-Frontier Communications reports Q1 revenue $2.356 billion
* Q1 revenue $2.356 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.35 billion
June 8 Confidence International AB :
* Says Skanska Sverige AB selects Confidence for security contract
* Total order value is about 30 million Swedish crowns ($3.59 million)
* Works start autumn 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3560 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue $2.356 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.35 billion
* Cornerstone OnDemand announces first quarter 2017 financial results