BRIEF-Apple Inc reports Q2 earnings of $2.10 per share
* Q2 net sales $52.90 billion versus $50.56 billion last year
June 8 Imperial Tobacco Group Plc :
* Imperial Tobacco subsidiary receives court approval for transaction with Reynolds American Inc
* United States district court for District of Columbia has now approved sale of acquired US cigarette brands to ITG Brands, LLC
* Now anticipates completing transaction on 12 June 2015, subject to satisfaction of remaining closing conditions. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* Zagg reports first quarter 2017 net sales of $93 million; reiterates 2017 outlook of $470 to $500 million in net sales