June 8 Imperial Tobacco Group Plc :

* Imperial Tobacco subsidiary receives court approval for transaction with Reynolds American Inc

* United States district court for District of Columbia has now approved sale of acquired US cigarette brands to ITG Brands, LLC

* Now anticipates completing transaction on 12 June 2015, subject to satisfaction of remaining closing conditions.