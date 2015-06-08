BRIEF-Qumu announces Q1 revenue $6.7 million
* Qumu Corp - Full year 2017 net loss is expected to be in range of $(9.5) million to $(8.0) million
June 8 Sky Plc :
* Cash compensation payable to minority shareholders for transfer of their Sky Deutschland shares has been set at 6.68 euros per share
* Squeeze out resolution will be approved at an extraordinary general meeting of Sky Deutschland scheduled for July 22, 2015
* Cash compensation payable to minority shareholders is based on higher of an independent formal valuation of Sky Deutschland
* Transfer report should not be treated as forecasting Sky Plc's or German entities' expected future financial performance in any way
* Transfer report has been prepared as part of squeeze out process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* Qumu Corp - Full year 2017 net loss is expected to be in range of $(9.5) million to $(8.0) million
May 2 Apple Inc reported a surprise fall in iPhone sales for the second quarter on Tuesday, indicating that customers had held back purchases in anticipation of the 10th-anniversary edition launch of the company's most important product.