BRIEF-CHC Student Housing to not file its audited statements for 2016 on or before May 1, 2017
* CHC Student Housing Corp announces financial statement filing delay and private placement
June 9 SacOil Holdings Ltd
* Announce receipt of US$10 million from Ecobank, associated with cash collateral that secured performance bond on OPL 233
* Full refund of US$10 million was received by SacOil on 5 June 2015.
* Half of US$10 million receipt is treated as a part repayment of EERNL's outstanding loan related to OPL 233. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CHC Student Housing Corp announces financial statement filing delay and private placement
* Fiera Capital - pursuant to deal of Samson Capital Advisors, co issued to Samson Selling Partners aggregate number of 353,928 class a subordinate voting shares