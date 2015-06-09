June 9 SacOil Holdings Ltd

* Announce receipt of US$10 million from Ecobank, associated with cash collateral that secured performance bond on OPL 233

* Full refund of US$10 million was received by SacOil on 5 June 2015.

* Half of US$10 million receipt is treated as a part repayment of EERNL's outstanding loan related to OPL 233.