BRIEF-FOX News says Bill Shine, co-president of FOX News Channel, has resigned
* Fox news says bill shine, co-president of fox news channel since august 2016, has resigned, will leave co after helping transition over next few weeks
June 9 SQLI SA :
* Says to have been selected by Multipharma to implement Business Intelligence solutions to enable analyzing the interactions with pharmacies and optimizing performance Source text: bit.ly/1QHARBG Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
