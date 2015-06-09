BRIEF-MGM Growth Properties unit enters into second amendment to credit agreement
* MGM Growth Properties Llc - unit entered into a second amendment to credit agreement, dated as of April 25, 2016- SEC filing
June 9 Cineworld Group Plc
* CFO Philip Bowcock is leaving business today to pursue other interests
* Deputy CEO Israel Greidinger will assume responsibilities of CFO on an interim basis until a permanent successor has been appointed
* A search for an appropriate candidate will begin immediately.
* Company continues to trade in line with our expectations since recent trading update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MGM Growth Properties Llc - unit entered into a second amendment to credit agreement, dated as of April 25, 2016- SEC filing
* Soroban Capital GP reports 5.4 pct passive stake in Marriott International as of April 20 - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qx7lIX) Further company coverage: