BRIEF-Medpace Holdings Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.34
* Medpace Holdings Inc reports first quarter 2017 results; board authorizes $50 million share repurchase program
June 9 Zealand Pharma A/S :
* Zealand informs of updates given by Sanofi on Lyxumia and LixiLan on an IR Thematic Conference Call on Diabetes
* Says Sanofi is moving towards re-submission of lixisenatide (Lyxumia) for US regulatory approval in July 2015
* Says LixiLan to be based on the prefilled SoloSTAR pen platform, allowing for coverage of wide Lantus dosing needs and clinically relevant dosing of Lyxumia Source text for Eikon:
* Community Health Systems announces divestiture of two Mississippi hospitals