June 9 Zealand Pharma A/S :

* Zealand informs of updates given by Sanofi on Lyxumia and LixiLan on an IR Thematic Conference Call on Diabetes

* Says Sanofi is moving towards re-submission of lixisenatide (Lyxumia) for US regulatory approval in July 2015

* Says LixiLan to be based on the prefilled SoloSTAR pen platform, allowing for coverage of wide Lantus dosing needs and clinically relevant dosing of Lyxumia Source text for Eikon:

