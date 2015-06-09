BRIEF-First NBC receives letter from Nasdaq regarding delisting
* First NBC Bank Holding Co says trading of First NBC's common stock will be suspended at opening of business on May 10, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 9 ECO Business Immobilien AG :
* Says Alexander Schoeller is new chairman of supervisory board Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* First NBC Bank Holding Co says trading of First NBC's common stock will be suspended at opening of business on May 10, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 1 The bipartisan U.S. congressional deal on nearly $1.2 trillion in federal spending that would avert a government shutdown had the fingerprints of Democrats all over it even though Republicans control Congress and the White House.