BRIEF-Cisco announces intent to acquire Viptela
* Cisco says Cisco will acquire Viptela for $610 million in cash and assumed equity awards
June 9 O2I SA :
* AG2R La Mondiale deploys O2I Software's adiict solution
LOS ANGELES, May 1 Rapper Kendrick Lamar's latest album "Damn." held onto the top spot of the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album chart on Monday, holding off Drake and Ed Sheeran.