BRIEF-Cisco announces intent to acquire Viptela
* Cisco says Cisco will acquire Viptela for $610 million in cash and assumed equity awards
June 9 Kudelski SA :
* Says Kudelski Group and Bloomberg Finance sign patent cross license agreement
* Terms of agreement remain confidential with Bloomberg making a one-time payment to Kudelski Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LOS ANGELES, May 1 Rapper Kendrick Lamar's latest album "Damn." held onto the top spot of the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album chart on Monday, holding off Drake and Ed Sheeran.