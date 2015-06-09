BRIEF-MGM Growth Properties unit enters into second amendment to credit agreement
* MGM Growth Properties Llc - unit entered into a second amendment to credit agreement, dated as of April 25, 2016- SEC filing
June 9 Nordic Capital:
* Nordic capital says has hired Goldman Sachs, Nordea to evaluate placing of Thule shares
* Nordic Capital says placement concerns around 15 million Thule shares
* Nordic Capital currently owns 64.3 million shares in Thule, equal to 64.3 percent of shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Soroban Capital GP reports 5.4 pct passive stake in Marriott International as of April 20 - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qx7lIX) Further company coverage: