Kendrick Lamar's 'Damn' holds steady atop Billboard 200 chart
LOS ANGELES, May 1 Rapper Kendrick Lamar's latest album "Damn." held onto the top spot of the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album chart on Monday, holding off Drake and Ed Sheeran.
June 9 Societe Pour l'Informatique Industrielle SII Sa
* FY revenue 316.7 million euros ($357.5 million) versus 294.2 million euros year ago
* FY net income group share 11.3 million euros versus 13.4 million euros year ago
* Sees growth in France during the second half of the year, and aims for double digit growth internationally
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8860 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Magnachip Semiconductor files for resale of up to 4.1 million shares by its selling stockholders - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2pBpzMt) Further company coverage: