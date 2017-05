June 9 Gecina SA :

* Successfully placed a 500 million euro ($563 million) 9-year bond issue, maturing in June 2024

* This issue is based on a 115 bp spread over mid-swap rate and a coupon of 2.0 percent

* Funds from this issue will refinance some corporate credit facilities secured in connection with 1.24 billion euro portfolio acquisition announced last week