June 10 Aedifica SA :

* Announces public offering of maximum 3,121,318 new shares for maximum 152,944,582.00 euros ($172.77 million)

* Issue price: 49.00 euros per new share

* Says 7 priority allocation rights give the right to subscribe to 2 new shares

* Subscription period is from June 11 to June 23, inclusive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8853 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)