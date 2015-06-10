Greek stocks outperform Europe with longest winning run since 1991
* Dutch lender ING rises after profit beat (Recasts, adds details, closing prices)
June 10 Aedifica SA :
* Announces public offering of maximum 3,121,318 new shares for maximum 152,944,582.00 euros ($172.77 million)
* Issue price: 49.00 euros per new share
* Says 7 priority allocation rights give the right to subscribe to 2 new shares
* Subscription period is from June 11 to June 23, inclusive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8853 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Dutch lender ING rises after profit beat (Recasts, adds details, closing prices)
NEW YORK, May 10 U.S. Treasury yields on Wednesday pared their earlier fall to turn flat, following weak results at a $23 billion auction of 10-year government notes that was the second leg of this week's $62 billion supply from the May quarterly refunding.