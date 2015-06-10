June 10 Afren Plc

* Provides an update regarding review of its liquidity and funding requirements.

* Board has decided to utilise a 30 day grace period under its 2020 bonds with respect to approximately us$11.9 million of interest due on 9 June 2015

* While such non-payment will result in a default under 2020 notes, this will not result in an immediate obligation to repay such 2020 notes

* Expects to be able to provide further information regarding terms of recapitalisation within next week