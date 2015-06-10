Greek stocks outperform Europe with longest winning run since 1991
* Dutch lender ING rises after profit beat (Recasts, adds details, closing prices)
June 10 Afren Plc
* Provides an update regarding review of its liquidity and funding requirements.
* Board has decided to utilise a 30 day grace period under its 2020 bonds with respect to approximately us$11.9 million of interest due on 9 June 2015
* While such non-payment will result in a default under 2020 notes, this will not result in an immediate obligation to repay such 2020 notes
* Expects to be able to provide further information regarding terms of recapitalisation within next week Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 10 U.S. Treasury yields on Wednesday pared their earlier fall to turn flat, following weak results at a $23 billion auction of 10-year government notes that was the second leg of this week's $62 billion supply from the May quarterly refunding.