June 10 Synergy Health Plc :

* Further postpone court meeting which was intended to be convened for 10.00 am on 11 June 2015 and general meeting which was intended to be convened for 10.10 am on 11 June 2015

* It is intended that court meeting and general meeting will be re-convened on 24 September 2015

* Parties have agreed to extend long-stop date for completion of combination to 31 December 2015

* Steris also intends to reschedule its shareholder meetings to same date