BRIEF-Oncodesign starts talks with Bertin Pharma for acquisition of service businesses
* ONCODESIGN OPENS EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS WITH BERTIN PHARMA FOR THE ACQUISITION OF SERVICE BUSINESSES
June 10 Orexo Ab
* Says FDA approves the medium tablet strength, 2.9 mg/0.71 mg, of Zubsolv
* The new dosage strength is expected to be launched during second half of 2015
May 10 Generic drug maker Mylan NV said on Wednesday it disagrees with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which declined to approve Mylan's generic for GlaxoSmithKline Plc's blockbuster Advair in March.