UPDATE 2-Coty profit and sales beat as acquisitions pay off; shares jump
* Shares set for best one-day pct gain in 15 months (Adds details, CEO comment; updates shares)
June 10 Tell SA :
* Sees FY 2015 revenue increasing to 315 million zlotys ($85.3 million), up by 27 percent year on year
* Expects FY 2015 net profit of 10.5 million zlotys, up 74 percent year on year
* Sees FY 2015 EBITDA of 19.66 million zlotys, up 56 percent year on year
* Sees FY 2015 operating profit of 15.83 million zlotys, up 47 percent year on year Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6924 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shares set for best one-day pct gain in 15 months (Adds details, CEO comment; updates shares)
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 55.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 65.4 MILLION YEAR AGO