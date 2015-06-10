June 10 Tell SA :

* Sees FY 2015 revenue increasing to 315 million zlotys ($85.3 million), up by 27 percent year on year

* Expects FY 2015 net profit of 10.5 million zlotys, up 74 percent year on year

* Sees FY 2015 EBITDA of 19.66 million zlotys, up 56 percent year on year

* Sees FY 2015 operating profit of 15.83 million zlotys, up 47 percent year on year

