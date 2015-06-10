UPDATE 2-Coty profit and sales beat as acquisitions pay off; shares jump
* Shares set for best one-day pct gain in 15 months (Adds details, CEO comment; updates shares)
June 10 Shell
* Says Shell to be BMW group's recommended oil supplier
* Shell premium engine and motorcycle oils to be supplied for BMW
* Has been chosen by BMW AG as its only recommended global supplier for aftermarket engine oils for following BMW brands: BMW, BMW I, BMW M, Mini and BMW Motorrad Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [BMWG.DE RDSa.L]
* Shares set for best one-day pct gain in 15 months (Adds details, CEO comment; updates shares)
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 55.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 65.4 MILLION YEAR AGO