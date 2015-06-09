BRIEF-Cisco announces intent to acquire Viptela
* Cisco says Cisco will acquire Viptela for $610 million in cash and assumed equity awards
June 9 Procad SA :
* Receives 1,962,000 zloty ($528,969) net order from Miasteczko Multimedialne Sp. z o.o. for delivery of software Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7091 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LOS ANGELES, May 1 Rapper Kendrick Lamar's latest album "Damn." held onto the top spot of the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album chart on Monday, holding off Drake and Ed Sheeran.