BRIEF-Cisco announces intent to acquire Viptela
* Cisco says Cisco will acquire Viptela for $610 million in cash and assumed equity awards
June 9 Roodmicrotec N.V. :
* Has succeeded in turning part of its quote portfolio into concrete long-term orders
* Orders will generate between 0.5 million euros ($561,800) and 1 million euros in annual recurring sales for next few years
* Orders will start to contribute to turnover in second half of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8900 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Cisco says Cisco will acquire Viptela for $610 million in cash and assumed equity awards
LOS ANGELES, May 1 Rapper Kendrick Lamar's latest album "Damn." held onto the top spot of the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album chart on Monday, holding off Drake and Ed Sheeran.