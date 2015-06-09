BRIEF-Medpace Holdings Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.34
* Medpace Holdings Inc reports first quarter 2017 results; board authorizes $50 million share repurchase program
June 9 Produits Chimiques Auxiliaires et de Synthese SA :
* Strengthens its foothold in pharmaceuticals in North America
* Is developing a pharmaceutical activity at its Canadian site of St-Jean-Sur-Richelieu, in south of Montreal (Quebec)
* Community Health Systems announces divestiture of two Mississippi hospitals