BRIEF-Medpace Holdings Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.34
* Medpace Holdings Inc reports first quarter 2017 results; board authorizes $50 million share repurchase program
June 9 Mauna Kea Technologies SA :
* Announces CE mark for use of Cellvizio during interventional radiology procedures
* Announces expansion of the company's needle-base device platform (nCLE) with new AQ-Flex 19 IR miniprobe
* Community Health Systems announces divestiture of two Mississippi hospitals