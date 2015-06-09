BRIEF-Permian Resources announces restructuring transaction
* Permian Resources announces consensual and transformational restructuring transaction
June 9 Cap Gemini :
* Launches a 500 million euros ($564 million)capital increase in the context of the financing of the IGATE Corp acquisition
* Private placement with issuance of a maximum number of 7 million new Cap Gemini shares representing approximately 4.2 pct of share capital
($1 = 0.8870 euros)
CHICAGO, May 1 Monsanto Co has terminated an agreement to sell its Precision Planting farm equipment business to machinery maker Deere & Co, the companies said on Monday.