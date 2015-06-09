BRIEF-Soroban Capital reports 5.4 pct passive stake in Marriott
* Soroban Capital GP reports 5.4 pct passive stake in Marriott International as of April 20 - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qx7lIX) Further company coverage:
June 9 Sonae SGPS SA :
* Completes 100 million euro ($113 million) bond issue with maturity of 7 years Source text: bit.ly/1FH45LO
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8877 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Expedia Inc - CEO Dara Khosrowshahi 2016 total compensation $2.4 million - SEC filing