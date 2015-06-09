Kendrick Lamar's 'Damn' holds steady atop Billboard 200 chart
LOS ANGELES, May 1 Rapper Kendrick Lamar's latest album "Damn." held onto the top spot of the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album chart on Monday, holding off Drake and Ed Sheeran.
June 9 Be Think Solve Execute SpA :
* Investor Data Holding says BE (Be Think Solve Execute) to be liquidated
* Shareholders in Data Holding (Tamburi Investment Partners SpA, iFuture Power in Action Srl, Ital Benim Srl and Ingegneria e Servizi per Impianti Speciali Srl) will take direct ownership of stakes in BE to better manage their investment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LOS ANGELES, May 1 Rapper Kendrick Lamar's latest album "Damn." held onto the top spot of the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album chart on Monday, holding off Drake and Ed Sheeran.
* Magnachip Semiconductor files for resale of up to 4.1 million shares by its selling stockholders - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2pBpzMt) Further company coverage: