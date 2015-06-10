Greek stocks outperform Europe with longest winning run since 1991
* Dutch lender ING rises after profit beat (Recasts, adds details, closing prices)
June 10 Kone Oyj :
* Has been selected by Dexus Property Group as its modernization and maintenance provider for 360 Collins Street in Melbourne, Australia
* Is entrusted with task of modernizing and servicing 16 elevators
* Upgrade work is expected to begin in August 2015 with completion scheduled for July 2017
* Order was booked in Q1 of 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Dutch lender ING rises after profit beat (Recasts, adds details, closing prices)
NEW YORK, May 10 U.S. Treasury yields on Wednesday pared their earlier fall to turn flat, following weak results at a $23 billion auction of 10-year government notes that was the second leg of this week's $62 billion supply from the May quarterly refunding.