June 10 Kone Oyj :

* Has been selected by Dexus Property Group as its modernization and maintenance provider for 360 Collins Street in Melbourne, Australia

* Is entrusted with task of modernizing and servicing 16 elevators

* Upgrade work is expected to begin in August 2015 with completion scheduled for July 2017

* Order was booked in Q1 of 2015

