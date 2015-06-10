June 10 Milestone Medical Inc :

* Signs an agreement with Moss S.p.A. for distribution of the company's epidural instrument in Italy

* Moss will be responsible for sales and marketing support

* Moss to hire 15 sales representatives dedicated to sale of the company's product within first year

* Also plans to broaden its US distribution strategy beyond current focus on labor and delivery markets Source text for Eikon:

