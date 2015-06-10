BRIEF-Acadia Healthcare amends Credit Facility for interest expense savings of about $3.6 mln annually
* Acadia Healthcare announces additional expected interest expense savings with latest debt repricing
June 10 Milestone Medical Inc :
* Signs an agreement with Moss S.p.A. for distribution of the company's epidural instrument in Italy
* Moss will be responsible for sales and marketing support
* Moss to hire 15 sales representatives dedicated to sale of the company's product within first year
* Also plans to broaden its US distribution strategy beyond current focus on labor and delivery markets Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Acadia Healthcare announces additional expected interest expense savings with latest debt repricing
* ONCODESIGN OPENS EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS WITH BERTIN PHARMA FOR THE ACQUISITION OF SERVICE BUSINESSES