BRIEF-Oncodesign starts talks with Bertin Pharma for acquisition of service businesses
* ONCODESIGN OPENS EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS WITH BERTIN PHARMA FOR THE ACQUISITION OF SERVICE BUSINESSES
June 10 Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG :
* Announces that it has discussed its plans to submit a new drug application (NDA) for raxone/catena (idebenone) in DMD with US FDA in a pre-NDA meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 Generic drug maker Mylan NV said on Wednesday it disagrees with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which declined to approve Mylan's generic for GlaxoSmithKline Plc's blockbuster Advair in March.