BRIEF-Oncodesign starts talks with Bertin Pharma for acquisition of service businesses
* ONCODESIGN OPENS EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS WITH BERTIN PHARMA FOR THE ACQUISITION OF SERVICE BUSINESSES
June 10 AMP Biosimilars AG :
* Second successful out-licensing within brief period
* Potential earnings exceed hundreds of millions of euros
* Second successfully out-licensed biosimilar in product pipeline is ABY-021, which is a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating immunological symptoms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 Generic drug maker Mylan NV said on Wednesday it disagrees with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which declined to approve Mylan's generic for GlaxoSmithKline Plc's blockbuster Advair in March.