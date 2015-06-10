June 10 Galapagos NV :

* Says Galapagos Darwin 1 and 2 studies have completed 24 weeks of treatment

* Topline results from final analyses expected to be released in July and August 2015

Darwin 1 and Darwin 2 studies both met their primary endpoint at 12 weeks of treatment with selective JAK1 inhibitor filgotinib