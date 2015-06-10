BRIEF-Oncodesign starts talks with Bertin Pharma for acquisition of service businesses
* ONCODESIGN OPENS EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS WITH BERTIN PHARMA FOR THE ACQUISITION OF SERVICE BUSINESSES
June 10 DBV Technologies SA :
* Key scientific data demonstrating that epicutaneous administration may reactivate protective immunity against pertussis in an experimental model published in Vaccine
* Publication of key scientific data in vaccine demonstrating potential usefulness of Viaskin technology to boost protective immunity against bordetella pertussis (whooping cough)
* This preclinical in vivo, proof-of-concept experiment shows that a single application of DBVs' Viaskin delivering BioNet's rPT (recombinant Pertussis Toxin) alone or in combination with pertactin and filamentous hemagglutinin effectively reactivated vaccine-induced pertussis immunity and protects against Bordetella pertussis
