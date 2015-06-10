Greek stocks outperform Europe with longest winning run since 1991
* Dutch lender ING rises after profit beat (Recasts, adds details, closing prices)
June 10 ING Groep NV :
* Exchanges 337.5 million euros ($381.0 million) notes of NN Anchor investors into NN Group shares
* Will exchange second tranche of 337.5 million euros of mandatory exchangeable subordinated notes into 13.6 million NN Group ordinary shares
* Accrued interest on the notes of approximately 14.6 million euros will be settled in an additional 0.6 million NN Group ordinary shares
* This transaction will reduce ING'S remaining stake in NN Group from 42.4 pct to 38.2 pct
* For this second tranche, exchange price was set at a 3 pct discount to NN Group closing price on June 4, 2015, resulting in an exchange price of 24.78 euros per share
* Third and final tranche will be exchanged at discretion of ING Group before end of 2016
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8859 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Dutch lender ING rises after profit beat (Recasts, adds details, closing prices)
NEW YORK, May 10 U.S. Treasury yields on Wednesday pared their earlier fall to turn flat, following weak results at a $23 billion auction of 10-year government notes that was the second leg of this week's $62 billion supply from the May quarterly refunding.