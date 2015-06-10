June 10 Nakhodka Active Marine Fishery Base :

* Says board approves credit line agreement with Bank VTB for up to 1 billion roubles ($18.19 million)

* Says credit will run for 3 years from the date of agreement

* Interest rate is up to 13.46 percent per annum Source text: bit.ly/1Gr1sBN

($1 = 54.9650 roubles)