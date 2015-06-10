YOUR MONEY - Leveraging your home for a European vacation
NEW YORK, May 10 Spending half the year in the French countryside seems like a luxurious goal, but Deborah Jacobs, author of "Four Seasons in a Day," figured out a way to make it happen.
June 10 Eyemaxx Real Estate AG :
* To carry out a capital increase by utilization of authorized capital under exclusion of subscription rights for existing shareholders
* Plans capital increase by up to 10 percent Source text - bit.ly/1dvFHFA Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 10 Spending half the year in the French countryside seems like a luxurious goal, but Deborah Jacobs, author of "Four Seasons in a Day," figured out a way to make it happen.
* RAISES EUR 99.9 MILLION IN CAPITAL INCREASE Source text: http://bit.ly/2q6do8p Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)