BRIEF-Trencor updates on impact of Hanjin bankruptcy
* Reasonable certainty that remaining impact of Hanjin bankruptcy will be charge against profit after tax and non-controlling interests of 64 million rand-128 million rand
June 10 De Rouck Geomatics SA :
* The judgment of the Brussels commercial court of Feb 17, 2015 declaring the bankruptcy of Derouck was overturned by the Brussels appeal court Source text: bit.ly/1FR28LQ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 9 Puerto Rico's benchmark general obligation debt price fell to a record low on Tuesday in light trading as the prospect of a drawn-out restructuring of the island's $70 billion debt load spurred selling.