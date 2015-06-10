BRIEF-Magyar Telekom quarterly net profit below forecast, maintains 2017 targets
May 10 Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt Q1 earnings statement:
June 10 Euronext:
* 165,217 new ordinary shares issued by Activium Group will be listed on Marche Libre as of June 11
* New number of Activium Group outstanding shares will be 2,476,919
* Reason for capital increase is free allocation of shares Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt Q1 earnings statement:
* Q1 REVENUE OF 464.6 MILLION LIRA ($129.78 MILLION) VERSUS 357.4 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO