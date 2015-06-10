BRIEF-Oncodesign starts talks with Bertin Pharma for acquisition of service businesses
* ONCODESIGN OPENS EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS WITH BERTIN PHARMA FOR THE ACQUISITION OF SERVICE BUSINESSES
June 10 Aap Implantate AG :
* Has signed first eight contracts for distribution of its Loqteq products with non-stocking distributors in the U.S.
* Company anticipates initial sales in U.S. market in Q3 of current financial year
