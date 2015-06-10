June 10 Delko SA :

* Signs a letter of intent with Przedsiebiorstwo Produkcyjno Handlowo Uslugowe Specjal Sp. z o.o. and Polski Tyton SA to create a new company

* New unit will unite distributors from FMCG business and provide more effective cooperation structure