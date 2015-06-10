UPDATE 2-Coty profit and sales beat as acquisitions pay off; shares jump
Shares set for best one-day pct gain in 15 months
June 10 Koninklijke Vopak NV :
* Says it divested its terminals in Sweden
* Sold Swedish entity Vopak Sweden AB to Inter Pipeline Ltd , a transportation and storage company based in Canada
* Debt free enterprise value for divestment of Vopak Sweden Ab amounts to 865 million Swedish crowns ($104.69 million), which results in net cash proceeds at completion of 844 million Swedish crowns
* From a financial reporting perspective, divestments will be reported in Q2 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2628 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
NEW YORK, May 10 The Bank of New York Mellon Corp has developed and deployed automated computer programs, or more than 220 "bots", across its businesses over the past 15 months seeking more efficiency and lower costs, as the adoption of artificial intelligence technology in banking increases.