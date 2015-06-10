June 10 Atea ASA :

* Says Atea Denmark was contacted by Danish police investigating a bribery case

* Police searched workplaces of a few employees in Atea Denmark and have been given full access to Atea Denmark's data

* According to the police, two customers in public sector might have received bribes

* It involves former Atea employees who are now employed in another IT company, and possibly one current Atea employee

* Says no one in Atea's management are held in custody

