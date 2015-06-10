BRIEF-Magyar Telekom quarterly net profit below forecast, maintains 2017 targets
May 10 Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt Q1 earnings statement:
June 10 Basware Oyj :
* Says signs purchase-to-pay automation and e-invoicing agreement with a leading rental services provider in the European construction industry
* Says value of agreement exceeds 650,000 euros ($734,565) over five years Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8849 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt Q1 earnings statement:
* Q1 REVENUE OF 464.6 MILLION LIRA ($129.78 MILLION) VERSUS 357.4 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO