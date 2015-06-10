June 10 Trainers' House Oyj :

* The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has on June 10 granted the exemption to Jari Sarasvuo and Causa Prima Oy referred to in the draft restructuring programme

* The exemption concerns exceeding the 30 pct threshold that triggers the obligation to launch a bid

* Said on June 3, that a draft restructuring programme had been submitted to the District Court of Espoo Source text for Eikon:

