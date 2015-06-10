BRIEF-Magyar Telekom quarterly net profit below forecast, maintains 2017 targets
May 10 Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt Q1 earnings statement:
June 10 Sygnity SA :
* Plans to carry out redundancies of up to 200 employees between June 10 and September 30 and starts consultations with workers council at the company Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt Q1 earnings statement:
* Q1 REVENUE OF 464.6 MILLION LIRA ($129.78 MILLION) VERSUS 357.4 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO