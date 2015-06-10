UPDATE 2-German parties joust over Macron's euro plans
* Gabriel accuses Schaeuble of trying to torpedo Macron plans
June 10 Guler Yatirim Holding AS :
* Decides not to buy 45 percent of Ayborsa Menkul Degerler
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Gabriel accuses Schaeuble of trying to torpedo Macron plans
LAGOS, May 10 Talks between the Nigerian arm of Abu Dhabi's Etisalat and its lenders to renegotiate the terms of a $1.2 billion loan are continuing and progress has been made, the company said on Wednesday.