BRIEF-RiceBran Technologies reports Q1 2017 consolidated net loss $0.32 per share
* Consolidated revenues in q1 2017 were $11.4 million, a 13.8% increase compared to consolidated revenues of q1 2016
June 11 Tom Tailor Holding AG :
* Enters Canadian market
* Enters a joint venture with Canadian distribution company Mercer House Inc.
* Tom Tailor group holds a 51 pct stake in joint venture Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Consolidated revenues in q1 2017 were $11.4 million, a 13.8% increase compared to consolidated revenues of q1 2016
May 11 Macy's year-old strategy of opening its Backstage off-price chain within its existing department stores drives traffic into the main store, the retailer said on Thursday, but analysts said the move confuses customers and could hurt Macy's longer-term results.