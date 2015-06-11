June 11 Pihlajalinna Terveys Oy :

* Fully exercised over-allotment option granted by institutional by purchasing 978,000 shares in Pihlajalinna from institutional sellers.

* Danske bank has discontinued stabilization period

* Danske bank redelivers to institutional sellers 978,000 shares in Pihlajalinna

Source text: bit.ly/1FTMwr0

