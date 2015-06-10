BRIEF-Mercuries Life Insurance plans new issuance for working capital enrichment
* Says it plans to issue about 100 million new shares of its common stock
June 10 Bidvest Group Ltd :
* Generally poor trading conditions have continued through Q3 of 2015 financial year in Bidvest South Africa and Bidvest Namibia
* Overall trading results For Bidvest South Africa to end of Q3 are ahead of comparative period
* Bolt-on acquisitions are considered as they arise
* Solid momentum achieved by Food Group in first half of financial year continued into 3rd quarter
* Trading through April and May in Food Group remained positive and a good result is expected for FY to June 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to issue about 100 million new shares of its common stock
LONDON, May 10 Barclays' under-fire Chief Executive Jes Staley on Wednesday apologised to the bank's shareholders over his attempts to unmask a whistleblower that saw him face regulatory probes on both sides of the Atlantic.