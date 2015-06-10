June 10 Gfi Informatique SA :

* Has acquired 100 pct of capital and voting rights of Ordirope Group, a publisher and integrator of software solutions for consumer goods and retail

* Acquisition of Ordirope is in line with company strategy to double share of software solutions in its sales by 2018, to more than 200 million euros ($226 million) in annual revenues